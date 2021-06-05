It's worth the wait for Flagship Glory

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Fox Cheunger is already a winner this term. He warrants respect down in the handicap.

2 Universal Crown gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) removed, thanks to apprentice Jerry Chau's claim. He is closing in on a first win.

11 Tigerlad is worth keeping safe as a winner four starts ago.

12 For Fun's Sake is a costly commodity but his most recent run was his best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

4 Seven Heavens looks ready to run a big race with the switch back from the dirt to the turf.

13 Sparkling Dolphin is consistent. He won over this course and distance five starts ago. He gets his chance down in the weights.

2 Wild West Wing has the runs on the board. He steps back in grade which is suitable.

7 Eevee steps out on debut. Champion jockey Zac Purton is engaged, so he could well be above average.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

2 Brilliant Fortune has done well since his debut three starts ago, having finished runner-up twice. Leading jockey Joao Moreira gets the assignment.

5 Joyful Fortune owns a blistering 55.07sec personal best over this course and distance. His best would blow this bunch away.

3 Metro Warrior is competitive in this spot.

1 Good View Clarico is next best.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 Sure Win Win trialled well on the dirt. He looks set to make an impression at his first try on the surface under race conditions.

3 Regency Gem rocketed home from the rear to win last time. Winning form is good form.

9 Shinealot is looking to go one better after finishing second last start. He bears close watching with Purton aboard.

1 Dragon Commander is in form and racing well. He is next best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

5 Monster Kaka had excuses last start when eighth under Purton. He can turn his form around with a clean run from Gate 7.

4 Packing Award has mixed his form but has shown considerable talent. Purton is riding him.

2 Zone D is racing well. He is a chance from Gate 3.

1 Unicornbaby can find the front under apprentice Alfred Chan. He will take running down.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

7 Blotting Paper can roll forward and play catch me if you can. He looks ready to win again off a mark where he previously succeeded.

1 Double Take has the class edge on this field. The 5lb claim from Chan helps.

9 Chater Pins is closing in on a first Hong Kong win.

13 Fairy Floss is looking for back-to-back wins. The concern is he is stepping up in grade.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Durham Star looks ready to take the next step after a solid closing fourth last start over this course and distance.

3 Victory Scholars has two runner-up efforts from just three starts. He has drawn well and shapes as the main danger with Purton sticking aboard.

10 Infinite Power is racing well. He would not be too far away.

12 Breeze Of Spring slots in light ahead of his second start for new trainer Caspar Fownes. Further improvement is expected.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 Drops Of God could not have been more impressive when winning on debut last month. He steps up in grade but appears an above-average horse.

1 Winner Method goes around the bend for the first time. This looks like a race between these two gallopers.

7 Telecom Jac has done well in only four starts in Hong Kong. Suspect with improvement, he can be even more competitive.

4 Ima Single Man has ability but is struggling to piece it all together. Still, he is worth keeping safe.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

6 Perfect Pair, surprisingly, is not a winner this season yet. But his recent form and the pairing with Purton indicates that a win is coming.

1 The Hulk, who remains in Class 3, is looking for a hat-trick.

11 Cheerful Days has a stack of ability on his day. He can figure with a clean run and low weight.

13 Leap Of Faith turned his form around last start. He needs only to offset Gate 12 to be competitive.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

10 Flagship Glory is racing well. He should relish getting out to the mile again. He is a course-and-distance winner.

12 Looking Great is looking for a hat-trick of wins but faces a steep jump to Class 2. Moreira sticks aboard and he is worth supporting.

8 Lakeshore Eagle closed off nicely at Happy Valley last start. He will relish the return to Sha Tin.

3 Circuit Three mixes his form but is competitive on his day.