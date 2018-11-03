It's Siam Vipasiri again

Last-start winning filly Siam Vipasiri continued her winning ways in style at Kranji last night, giving her starry-eyed connections plenty of hope in the feature races.

Despite meeting three other last-start winners in the field of 11, the younger of only two female horses demolished her Novice rivals by 21/4 lengths in a swift time of 1min 09.52sec for the 1,200m on turf.

Punters impressed with the Michael Clements-trained Siam Vipasiri's last-start magnificent victory, with yours truly making her the best bet of the night, went to town with her. She jumped as the $8 favourite and ran like one.

Unlike her victory on Oct 12, when she tracked the leader and produced an explosive finish in the straight, Siam Vipasiri found herself in front and led all the way with jockey Nooresh Juglall doing little to secure a facile victory.

Debut all-the-way winner No Fun No Gain and Siam Vipasiri's last-start winning stablemate Trapio were expected to lead but both did not. Siam Vipasiri found herself in the driver's seat with newcomer Ichigoichie beside. They were followed a couple of lengths behind by Trapio and Evil Roadster. Mach, the other impressive last-start winner and the $28 second favourite, was next, a bit wide.

Siam Vipasiri held a slim lead over Ichigoichie at the halfway mark and straightened up by almost a length clear. All Juglall had to do was to give his mount a few light taps of the whip to keep her mind on the job and still win with authority.

Clements reckoned Siam Vipasiri had always shown a lot of ability in her first preparation as a two-year-old, which yielded a debut second and a creditable seventh in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe, both from awful barriers.

A break followed and his exciting filly came back firing in all cylinders with her two-from-two feat.

"I think mentally and physically, she's stronger with the break. Like I've said, we've always had a high opinion of her. She just needs a bit of time and she just came back with a lot more confidence."

Clements was also rapt with Siam Vipasiri's all-round ability.

"There wasn't a lot of pace in the race, so obviously, she went on with it. But the way she kicked on in the straight tonight was impressive," said the Zimbabwean-born trainer.

"I think she's versatile, but probably best sitting behind a couple with a bit of cover, conserving herself a bit. But, in this class, not a problem for her to lead and win like she did."

Any plans?

"Absolutely, of course, the Three-Year-Old series next year look to be where we plan to head with her. She's pretty lightly raced this prep, so we'll see how she comes through from this race, and we may even run her next week in the Saas Fee, Group 3. She may be well suited to that," said Clements.

Juglall said everything worked well for him although it was not the intention to lead and Siam Vipasiri gave him a good feel of a smart filly with a bright future.

"She was doing nothing in front. Coming into the straight, I was starting to get worried because she was looking all over the place," said the Mauritian rider.

"I was hoping for someone to come up to me a bit earlier so that I could put her mind in the game. But she won the race and it just showed that she's a smart filly and, like I've said, she has a bright future."

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Rare Spice ($17-$6)

2nd 4 Piazza Del Campo ($6)

3rd 1 Countess Cantabria ($10)

4th 8 Hurricane Sasha

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (4-7) $4, (1-7) $10, (1-4) $7

Tierce $166 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($1,346 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 6 Youonlyliveonce ($270-$33)

2nd 1 Limestone Mass ($6)

3rd 8 What Else ($13)

4th 2 Samurai Dragon

Forecast $149 Place Forecast (1-6) $24, (6-8) $105, (1-8) $11

Tierce $5,160 Trio $336

Quartet $6,456

RACE 3

1st 3 Lord Windermere ($21-$8)

2nd 1 Amazon King ($6)

3rd 7 Captain Marooned ($9)

4th 4 Figaro

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (3-7) $11, (1-7) $8

Tierce $143 Trio $27

Quartet $950

RACE 4

1st 1 Jika ($9-$6)

2nd 3 High Definition ($13)

3rd 5 Bakkies ($16)

4th 4 Pomaceous

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (1-3) $9, (1-5) $10, (3-5) $37

Tierce $153 Trio $67

Quartet $531

RACE 5

1st 1 Strawberry Girl ($16-$6)

2nd 4 Butterfly Spirit ($8)

3rd 2 Zanzibar Beat ($11)

4th 5 Josie Forecast $15

Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-2) $11, (2-4) $11

Tierce $182 Trio $38

Quartet $593

RACE 6

1st 1 Alamito Bay ($47-$12)

2nd 6 Perfect Peace ($16)

3rd 8 Casa De Var ($6)

4th 5 Oracle Kingdom

Forecast $117 Place Forecast (1-6) $28, (1-8) $13, (6-8) $15

Tierce $629 Trio $137

Quartet No winner ($1,902 carried forward)

Result of Race 7 was not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.