Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m)

It's Romantic Warrior

Updated
Published
7 min ago

HONG KONG • Surging into history with another remarkable performance, Romantic Warrior has capped an unlikely ascent from obscurity to stardom for trainer Danny Shum and jockey Karis Teetan with a stunning victory in the HK$25 million (S$4.36 million) Group 1 FWD QEII Cup yesterday.

Joining Werther (2016), Designs On Rome (2014), Ambitious Dragon (2011) and Vengeance Of Rain (2005) in completing the Hong Kong Derby-QEII Cup double, Romantic Warrior crowned an unthinkable advance.

He did it in just eight starts - from Class 4 last October to Group 1 success against Hong Kong's elite stayers.

"It's been a great week with my little baby girl (Isabelle) being born on Tuesday, so all my focus was going into her. I was trying to be a daddy and also put my focus into the racing," said Teetan.

HKJC

April 25, 2022

