It's Iron Ruler's turn to reign

It is evident Iron Ruler is due to score again. His form says so.

Also, the Michael Clements-trained five-year-old Australian-bred is back on his preferred course and distance in tomorrow's $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,600m (Race 7, 3pm).

Drawing Gate 2 is another plus.

The chestnut gelding will surely jump as the hot favourite, with French jockey Marc Lerner remaining on board.

Already a four-time winner from 26 starts, Iron Ruler went exasperatingly close last time on Jan 29.

With Lerner astride in a strangely run race over the 1,400m on turf, he was unlucky to be nabbed in the last stride by Lim's Bestbreaker.

It was probably the kamikaze-style lead set by Last Samurai that threw most riders by surprise. In a rarely seen scenario, the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained US-bred newcomer went like the clappers.

He led as if there was no tomorrow, throwing the speed barometer out of the window. He was about 15 lengths ahead at one point from Iron Ruler.

Last Samurai was still a distance clear on straightening. Lerner had to work overtime to inch closer.

He overtook the weakening leader 100m out and was shouted the winner.

But, with his better momentum from his blistering come-from-behind run, Lim's Bestbreaker just got up to win by a short head.

If Last Samurai had not streaked to such a commanding lead, Iron Ruler perhaps need not have to be scrubbed too early.

Through no fault of his, Lerner would probably have saved a bit of petrol and the result would have been different.

Overall, Lerner rode a good race. He will definitely be looking to go one better tomorrow.

From Gate 2, he should get a good position and bide his time.

The switch to the Polytrack will certainly benefit his mount. Three of Iron Ruler's four wins were on the alternate surface - once over 1,600m and twice over 1,700m.

If you are looking for a horse to forecast, I suggest Ricvelo.

The Jason Ong-trained five-year-old bay Australian-bred gelding is coming back to form. Both his runs this year were noteworthy.

After his creditable sixth from a five-month break, he finished third to stablemate The Wild Bunch over 1,400m on turf.

He will also relish the switch to the Poly 1,600m, the course and distance of his only victory. He is drawn well, too, in Gate 3.