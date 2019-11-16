It’s Clements’ 600th

There was a bottle of champagne on hand for trainer Michael Clements after Race 2 at Kranji last night.

And he and his team deserved it.

After all, it was a big day for the lanky Zimbabwean who has been training horses in Singapore for two decades.

Through the years, the winners haven't flowed like that bottle of bubbly - but, that said, the tap hasn't been dry.

And yesterday, when Prime Time - ridden by Louis Philippe Beuzelin - took the second event at Kranji, Clements had reached a proud milestone in his training career.

He had saddled his 600th winner - and he was beaming.

"The racing has been good," he said, recalling his days at the old Bukit Timah and now at Kranji. "And it has kept on improving."

As for Prime Time, the horse who gave him that "600", he, too, will continue to improve.

Yesterday's race was his fifth outing and his first win. Costing $260,000 in the sales ring, as a two-year-old, Prime Time - now a three-year-old - could have a great 2020 season ahead of him.

As for Clements, currently second behind Mark Walker in the Trainers' Premiership, we wish him more good years and many more "Prime Times".

The early birds, who caught the "Kranji Express" and were at the turnstiles in time for the first race, were rewarded as the opening event and the two which followed were races to savour.

In the opening event, Alysha Collett, the only woman rider plying her trade here, rode - what looked to be a terrific front-running race - only to be denied victory by the narrowest of margins.

The winner? Our Showcase.

Then, in the second, we saw Prime Time beat Healthy Star in a head-bobber.

There was one more nail-biting finish to come when, in the third, Foresto clawed into a seemingly unassailable lead set by Awesome to eventually get the verdict by a head.

Back to that opening race, Collett jumped the Donna Logan-trained Leo away cleanly from the chute and, in a bound or two, had quickly established a healthy lead on the chasing pack.

Our Showcase, the eventual winner, was at least four lengths adrift when they made that first turn on the far side.

But Our Showcase had an "ace" on his back. He had Vlad Duric on the reins and, like they say, never underestimate the riding skills of the Australian hoop.

So, as his fans watched and waited, Duric kept his cool as Collett turned for home with a mighty big lead. Leo, a five-year-old New Zealand-bred, seemed happy in front.

Two hundred metres out and Duric got real serious. Clicking his mount into action, he was soon at the withers of Leo and, from the corner of her eye, Collett would have seen the intent in Duric's.

Fifty metres out and it was still Leo in the lead. Heads up, heads down, they went. Never giving an inch. Never asking for one, they went to the line locked together like Siamese twins.

Photo-finish.

The naked eye couldn't separate the pair. After the judges had scrutinised the print, Our Showcase got the verdict by a nostril.

Cheah Kim Teck, the owner of the winning horse, must have been ecstatic. He had been patient with the horse who could sometimes run a good race and sometimes switch off completely.

But he never gave up and yesterday he reaped the rewards. Our Showcase had won his second race in 20 starts. Hopefully, there will be more to come.

As for Foresto's fighting win in the third, it was ample compensation for the trainer/jockey combination of Lee Freedman and JP van der Merwe.

They had come agonisingly close to taking Race 2 with Healthy Star. Foresto's win would have just about eased the pain.