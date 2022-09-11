It's about time for period research

LONDON - World Athletics president Sebastian Coe intends to look into recent "worthwhile" comments by female athletes like Dina Asher-Smith questioning the apparent lack of research into the effect of the menstrual cycle on performance.

The issue was brought up at the European Championships in Munich in August, when Asher-Smith called for sports scientists to examine the medical issue after her period caused her to pull up in the 100m final with calf cramp.

"It is a huge topic for women in sport," the Briton told BBC at the time, arguing that "if it was a men's issue, we would have a million different ways to combat things".

Her comments caught the attention of Coe, who is currently "examining the landscape" to understand whether there is sufficient research in the topic.

"I have asked our (World Athletics) health and science teams to give me the background to whether or not there is research out there," he said.

"And if there is, is it being disseminated properly? Are we really understanding as much as we possibly can? Is there a need for us to (carry out research) if there is a delta of understanding, or is that something that we can start doing?"

Menstruation remains one of sport's last great taboos and Asher-Smith's comments came in the wake of similar comments citing lack of research and of understanding by several leading female tennis and golf players who had complained of adverse effects on performance due to period pains.

At the French Open in May, China's Zheng Qinwen attributed her fourth-round loss against eventual winner Iga Swiatek to menstrual cramps.

That same month, former top-ranked women's golfer Lydia Ko spoke about the effect her period can have on her performance during LPGA Tour tournaments.

A recent BBC column by distance runner and Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan, who detailed her ongoing battle with period pain and called it "odd to me that it's still such a taboo subject in 2022", also highlighted to Coe that more needs to be done.

The Scot wrote: "It still fascinates me that a large majority of women struggle with their menstrual cycles every month, and yet no one seems to have the answers. Even now, the research in regard to sport, especially, is sparse.

"I presume it would be addressed in far more detail if it affected men - especially our top male athletes. Can you imagine how many Premier League footballers would be left on the bench? Curled up into a wee ball, just waiting for the full-time whistle to be blown so they can go home and sleep?"

While Coe heads World Athletics, he is also the chancellor of Loughborough University and he has directed the English institution to delve into the matter.

"We were voted the No. 1 sports university in the world so I've also asked all our health and science teams there as to whether there has been research or work done on that," said the two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Meanwhile, Czech javelin world record holder Barbora Spotakova announced her retirement from the sport on Friday, the Czech Athletics Federation said in a statement.

The 41-year-old, a two-time Olympic champion, set the current world record with a 72.28m throw in Stuttgart in 2008.

She recently participated at the season-ending Diamond League event in Zurich, where she came fifth on Thursday.

The veteran, who also claimed the bronze at the recent European Championships, said: "My body was clearly telling me that it was time to quit. Every fairy tale comes to an end."

AFP, REUTERS