It's a huge step forward: Gan

Singapore swimming has a new golden girl after teenager Gan Ching Hwee stormed to her fourth individual gold medal of the Hanoi SEA Games in the inaugural women's 1,500m freestyle yesterday.

At the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, the 18-year-old touched the wall in 16min 36.73sec, finishing well ahead of Vietnam's My Tien Vo Thi (16:55.88) and Thailand's Yarinda Sunthornrangsri (17:07.45).

Even though she admitted to feeling tired after four days of racing, Gan was pleased with how she fared in her first 1,500m race in about a year.

Ahead of the event, she had worked with her coach on areas like her stroke rate. She said: "We reviewed the video footage of my other races and realised my turns could be improved a lot more.

"Today is the fourth day... For sure I'm a bit fatigued and try to shut out all the noise in my head and try to push for it."

Earlier in the meet, the Indiana University undergraduate won titles in the women's 200m, 400m and 800m free events - an achievement previously matched by only Vietnam's former swim queen Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, who retired in March after winning 25 golds at the SEA Games.

On her performance in the competition, Gan said: "Overall looking at the big picture, it's a huge step forward. I've come really close to a personal best (PB) this SEA Games. My adaptation back to Singapore and South-east Asian climate was pretty good because winter was really cold at the start of the year.

"The transition to long course was pretty good as well, so I'm excited for the next few races and meets."

In the men's 50m breaststroke final yesterday, Maximillian Ang claimed bronze in a PB of 28.32sec, before adding a second bronze in the 200m individual medley (2:03.73). Quah Zheng Wen clinched the 200m freestyle silver in a PB of 1:48.20.

The women's 4x100m medley of Bonnie Yeo, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen added a second gold for the night, clocking 4:07.62 to beat the Philippines (4:12.36) and Thailand (4:15.33).

The crowd at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace also witnessed an upset when sprint queen Amanda Lim was beaten to the gold in the women's 50m freestyle for the first time since 2009.

She finished second in 25.39 seconds behind Thailand's Jenjira Srisa-Ard (25.12). Compatriot Ting Wen was third in 25.49sec.

Lim said: "Obviously this is not the result I wanted, but I really came into the race without any expectations. It would have been good if I could have regained my throne, but I guess everything happens for a reason."

The 29-year-old noted that her time was her fastest since the pandemic, but admitted that not being able to race and train had an impact on sprinters such as herself, who require frequent racing opportunities.

But yesterday's setback has only made her determined to reclaim the title in Cambodia next year.

She added: "I don't think I'm going to retire the next year that's for sure. This just makes me a bit more hungry to get my gold medal back.

"I've been just starting to train under a new coach (Gustavo Schirru, an assistant coach at the National Training Centre) - we've been doing very specific sprint work. So hopefully, by next year, we will be in a top position."

The final day of the swimming competition take place today, with the women's 4x200m relay team in action.

Jonathan Tan will be looking to retain his men's 50m free title, while sisters Ting Wen and Jing Wen will be competing in the women's 100m butterfly.