It's a final and not a friendly for duo

They had played together in the national team for six years, and forged a strong bond over the experiences they shared.
But, at the M1 Netball Super League final yesterday, Blaze Dolphins defenders Premila Hirubalan and Micky Lin put their friendship with Mission Mannas' goal shooter Charmaine Soh aside to lead their team to a 46-41 win over the defending champions.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?
New promotion with The Straits Times
For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.