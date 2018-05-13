It's a final and not a friendly for duo

Mission Mannas' goal defence Shina Teo attempting a block during the M1 Netball Super League final against the Blaze Dolphins at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall yesterday. The Mannas, who are the defending champions, lost 41-46.
Mission Mannas' goal defence Shina Teo attempting a block during the M1 Netball Super League final against the Blaze Dolphins at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall yesterday. The Mannas, who are the defending champions, lost 41-46.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES
Published
43 min ago

Dolphins' Hirubalan and Lin triumph after getting tough on close friend Soh of Mannas

choycmn@sph.com.sg

They had played together in the national team for six years, and forged a strong bond over the experiences they shared.

But, at the M1 Netball Super League final yesterday, Blaze Dolphins defenders Premila Hirubalan and Micky Lin put their friendship with Mission Mannas' goal shooter Charmaine Soh aside to lead their team to a 46-41 win over the defending champions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 13, 2018, with the headline 'It's a final and not a friendly for duo'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

