Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride

Italy begin another Rugby World Cup adventure with few giving them any hope of making it to the knockout stages, but this squad have a self-belief that perhaps previous teams did not possess.

Kieran Crowley took over as coach in 2021, and after six years without a Six Nations win, his side defeated Wales in 2022. That same year they claimed a first-ever victory over Australia.

Despite ending this year's Six Nations without a win, their performances have given them confidence to carry into the World Cup.

"Self-belief is one of the most important things in sport generally, but obviously we've been growing together over the last four or five years," captain Michele Lamaro told reporters on Thursday at the team announcement for the Namibia game.

"We all commit to a general aim that was to get that credibility and respect back, that maybe we lost over the last few years," he added.

Italy go into this tournament knowing it will be their final journey with Crowley.

"Each of us at this time has a goal and this is fundamental for us because we understand that it is the end of a cycle and it could also be the beginning of another," Lamaro said.

Flanker Sebastian Negri is one of nine Italian players who took part in the last World Cup.

"I think this group, the environment, is the best I've been in. It's a young, exciting group. It's an ambitious group and all of us are on the same page," Negri said.

"We wanted that respect and credibility back and I think we're starting to get that now, and now it's an opportunity to make the Italian people proud."

Negri was born in Zimbabwe, but at the age of eight his family were forced to flee their home after the crackdown by the country's president, Robert Mugabe, on white landowners.

The Italian embassy and his father's family in Milan played a major role in securing their safety, which means pulling on the Azzurri jersey holds a special significance for Negri.

"I'm not only representing myself, but I'm representing my Italian family, my Italian heritage. The Italian family were there for my family when we needed them a lot in Zimbabwe," he said.

"Every time I put on the jersey I'm not only representing myself but I'm representing them and I'm extremely proud of that."

After their opening game against Namibia on Saturday, Italy face Uruguay, New Zealand and hosts France in Pool A. REUTERS