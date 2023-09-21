Italy surge back to beat Uruguay 38-17

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 Italy's Tommaso Allan in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 Italy's Alessandro Fusco in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 Uruguay's Nicolas Freitas scores their second try REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 Uruguay's Tomas Inciarte in action REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 General view of a lineout during the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

NICE, France - Italy recovered from a first-half scare as they scored 31 unanswered second-half points to overwhelm Uruguay 38-17 in their World Cup Pool A game on Wednesday and claim a second consecutive bonus-point win.

Uruguay led 17-7 at the break and were dreaming of a huge upset after a remarkable first half that began well for Italy with a try by Lorenzo Pani but then went badly wrong.

After a penalty try and yellow cards for Niccolo Cannone and Danilo Fischetti, Nicolas Freitas, who scored in last week’s 27-12 defeat by France, squeezed in for a second try and Felipe Etcheverry, who missed two penalty attempts, converted it and then landed a drop goal for a shock lead.

Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was the next into the sin-bin early in the second half and Italy took full advantage with four tries in 15 minutes by Michele Lamaro, Montanna Ioane, Cannnone and Ignacio Brex as the South Americans tired.

Italy top the Pool A standings with 10 points and still have to play France and New Zealand, who remain odds-on favourites to advance. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top