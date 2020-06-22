Italy rallies behind injured Zanardi

MILAN • Emotions are high in Italy as Alex Zanardi, the former Formula One driver who became a Paralympic champion after having both his legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost two decades ago, is fighting for his life.

The 53-year-old Italian suffered serious head injuries after losing control of his handbike and colliding with a truck during a race in Italy last Friday.

He was airlifted to hospital in Siena and underwent three hours of neurosurgery before being placed in an artificial coma.

He remained "intubated and on artificial respiration" and his "neurological picture remains serious", doctors at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital said on Saturday.

Dr Sabino Scolletta, head of the emergency department, added that Zanardi was in a "stable condition" but "there could be consequences for his sight".

Neurosurgeon Giuseppe Olivieri, who carried out the operation on Friday night, described Zanardi's condition as "very serious".

"He arrived with significant crano-facial trauma," Dr Olivieri said. "All the bones of the face are fractured. He also has fractures on both sides of the frontal bone... The patient's situation is serious, that is to say that he can also die. In such cases, the improvements are slow, while the worsening can be brutal."

An inspirational icon in Italy, Zanardi's photo made the front pages of the country's three sports newspapers on Saturday, despite the return of Serie A football later in the day after a three-month shutdown.

"Alex's Drama," headlined the Gazzetta dello Sport whose front page was dedicated to the four-time Paralympic champion.

"No Alex, no!" wrote Corriere dello Sport, while Tuttosport headlined: "Alex, Italy!"

Messages of support poured in for the former Jordan, Minardi and Lotus driver, who twice won the Cart championship in the United States before his legs were amputated after an accident on the Lausitzring track in Germany in 2001. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on Twitter: "Courage Alex, don't give up. All of Italy is fighting with you."

MORAL SUPPORT Fight as you know how to do it, Alex. You are a very great man, courage. CHARLES LECLERC, Ferrari driver, in a message to former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc tweeted in Italian: "Fight as you know how to do it, Alex. You are a very great man, courage."

An investigation has been opened into the organisation of the Obiettivo Tricolore relay race in Tuscany. Mario Valentini, coach of the Italian paracycling national team, said Zanardi lost control of his bike on a hairpin turn and made "two rolls" before hitting an oncoming truck.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE