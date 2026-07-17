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Italy fines six companies over 2026 Winter Olympic Games 'ambush marketing'

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MILAN, July 17 - Italy's competition authority said on Friday it had fined six companies around €2.5 million ($2.9 million) in total for so-called ambush marketing linked to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, after finding they had misled customers over their sponsorship status.

• The companies fined are fashion brand Harmont &amp; Blaine, supermarket chains Il Gigante, MD, Oasi and Pro7, and gas supplier ButanGas, the AGCM authority said.

• It said an investigation established that they ran advertising campaigns using Olympic symbols, including the five rings, and official names such as "Milano-Cortina 2026" without holding sponsorship rights.

• The six companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Ambush marketing is the act of setting up advertising campaigns associating the company with a team, league or event without paying for the privilege.

• The investigation was opened in January after monitoring by the Guardia di Finanza's Special Antitrust Unit.

• The campaigns ran during the Winter Olympic Games period, when the association with the event carries the greatest commercial value, the AGCM said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.