Italy dominate to win America's Cup run-up regatta in Naples

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Sept 27 - Italy wrapped up the three-day preliminary America's Cup regatta in Naples on Sunday with a convincing head-to-head match-race final win over holders New Zealand.

Although the outcome does not affect the standings for the America's Cup itself in Naples next summer, it gives a glimpse of how the teams are progressing in their race preparations.

Italy led off the start in Sunday's two-boat final, with the two crews opting for opposite sides of the Bay of Naples course.

As New Zealand battled to get back in the race after a slower start, the Italian AC40 foiling yacht countered to stay ahead, covering their every move.

The four-member Italian crew and their support team celebrated, surrounded by a flotilla of spectator boats, as the sun sparkled on the waters off Naples.

The final pitted the two crews with the highest score after eight fleet races featuring crews from Italy and New Zealand alongside Britain, France, Switzerland and the United States.

Next year's competition to lift the America's Cup, which dates back to 1851 and is known as the "Auld Mug", will see the national teams compete in bigger AC75 yachts.

The one-design AC40s will be used in both the women's and youth events next summer.

Australia, who made a late America's Cup entry in May, did not field a crew in Naples, where teams have already begun setting up their bases on the coast in nearby Bagnoli, which local authorities are regenerating to host the event. REUTERS