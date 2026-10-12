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Italian Ciccone joins Pinarello from Lidl-Trek

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FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 19 - Feltre to Alleghe - Italy - May 29, 2026 Lidl - Trek's Giulio Ciccone reacts after stage 19 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 19 - Feltre to Alleghe - Italy - May 29, 2026 Lidl - Trek's Giulio Ciccone reacts after stage 19 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

Oct 12 - Italian Giulio Ciccone has signed a three-year contract with Pinarello Q36.5, the Swiss team said on Monday, after the 31-year-old mutually parted ways with Lidl-Trek after eight seasons.

Ciccone's last race in the Lidl-Trek colours ended with a third-placed finish in Saturday's Giro di Lombardia, after the team announced his departure on the eve of the race despite still having three years left on his contract.

"After eight years with the same team, this is a big decision, but one I genuinely wanted to make," Ciccone said in a Pinarello Q36.5 statement.

"I feel I still have a lot to give, and I needed a new challenge, fresh motivation and an environment where I could feel at home."

The climbing specialist, who has won the mountains classification at both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, will link up with British rider Tom Pidcock at Pinarello.

"I've always admired him, not only because of his talent, but because he's a rider who thinks differently and isn't afraid to do things his own way," Ciccone said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.