It was the right thing to do: Tour de France champ Vingegaard on waiting for rival who crashed

SINGAPORE – A single mistake can be costly during the Tour de France, but that did not stop Jonas Vingegaard from slowing down to allow two-time champion Tadej Pogacar to catch up after the latter crashed on a fast descent on the Hautacam mountain at stage 18 of this year’s Tour in July.

This display of sportsmanship was even more admirable considering how the two had been fighting for the lead on the Tour and it was a gesture that was appreciated by Pogacar, who stretched out a hand to thank his rival before continuing their race.