'It was more fun when no one knew me'

LOS ANGELES • Swimmer Caeleb Dressel said he did not want his life to change after he boosted his profile by picking up five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo.

Simply competing was his favourite part of the experience, which saw him win all three of his individual events - the 100m butterfly, and 50m and 100m freestyle - plus two relay golds.

He is one of just five swimmers to accomplish such a feat at a single Games, along with Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, and East Germany's Kristin Otto.

The 24-year-old sprint specialist Dressel now has seven Olympic golds to his name but he said it was the memories he made along the way that meant the most to him.

"The fun part for me was being part of the race," he said on chat show CBS This Morning on Tuesday after returning to the United States.

"Anybody would kill to be in my situation - an Olympic final, competing for your country, going for a gold medal. I don't need that for me to remember what the fun part was," he said, gesturing to one of his gold medals.

Dressel broke the Olympic records in the 50m (21.07 seconds) and 100m free (47.02sec) and the world record in the 100m fly (49.45sec) despite a packed schedule that saw him race 12 times.

"It's a week of hell. Being on the podium, of course, is enjoyable, but the majority of it... not just for myself or swimmers, but all athletes, is not necessarily fun," he said.

"You go your whole life for one moment that boils down to a race that lasts a couple of seconds. If you're a little bit off that day... and I wasn't perfect in any race. I wasn't perfect mindset-wise going into any event.

"Every ready room is different, every year is completely different, and there are parts of it that suck.

"But at no point in that quote did I say, none of it was worth it. It's all a great learning experience. Every part of it, I do enjoy."

Asked if the medals represented a "life-changing" experience, Dressel did not hesitate to say they did not.

"I don't want my life to change. I liked my life before the Games. If I'm being honest, the sport was a lot more fun when no one knew my name," he said.

Next up for Dressel is a break from the pool and a romantic getaway with his high school sweetheart-turned-wife Meghan, who was seen enthusiastically cheering him on from Florida during the competition.

"Meghan and I still haven't gone on a honeymoon," he told Good Morning America.

"Maybe we'll try to plan that."

REUTERS