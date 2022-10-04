It should pay to Call Me Master in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) MAGIC DANCER is returning from a long layoff. Anywhere near her best could see her score. Watch the betting.

(10) MISS SOHO is doing better over the minimum distance and could get into the action.

(9) MANDALAY has not been far off and showed up well without blinkers last time.

(1) FULL GO is not going to Hollywood but could get into the reckoning.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) A TIME TO FLOWER ran a flat second run after a break last time. Although looking for further, the filly should make a bold bid.

(5) ABOVE THE WORLD showed good improvement last time and should be involved in the finish.

(7) HEART AND MIND suffered a speedy cut on her right hind last time. She should do a lot better.

(6) REGINA BELLISSIMA was not striding out last time. A better run is expected.

(2) QUEEN'S NAVY could make the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) STEPPING OUT should get into the shake-up if able to settle early. The shorter trip should be to his liking.

(1) BIG FIVE should challenge if he jumps on terms.

(13) RAVEN BLACK was backed on debut when second but bled. He could make amends if problem-free after an enforced rest.

(3) HEARTS THUNDER was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it. Watch the first-timers, especially (15) WORLD'S BEST.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) WILKIES finished ahead of (2) MEMORIAL DAY in her penultimate start. She was given too much to do in her subsequent outing.

Memorial Day finished in front of (3) KARIN'S LEGACY but could be feeling her legs. But, if sound, she could challenge.

(11) GREENLIGHTRANGER was quietly fancied on debut and performed well despite pulling up lame.

(7) CAMERATA appears to have breathing problems. If not troubled by it, she could get into the action. Watch newcomer (15) SPARKLING JUBILEE.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

All seven runners could pull it off and tactics will be the decider.

The bang-in-form (6) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is looking for four wins in succession.

(5) JAIMALA is as honest as they come and is meeting Raiseahallelujah on 1.5kg better terms for a head defeat.

(2) IMPERIAL RUBY could dictate the early pace to suit.

(7) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE is trying the marathon distance and is bred to see it out.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) LULU'S BOY beat (3) IRREVOCABLE DREAM by 1/2-length in August. They meet on identical terms.

(4) LAETITIA'S ANGEL is holding form and does best over this track and trip. She should contest the finish.

(11) AFTER HOURS is trying for a third win and will be catching late.

(10) BACK TO BASICS has a chance on his day.

(6) FORGOTTEN TIME is coming off a maiden win and could sneak into a placing.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) GREAT TIMES has improved with blinkers but was blowing in his post-maiden run. He could chalk up a quick second victory.

(8) COCOA HILL has also come well sporting blinkers. Respect. The lightly raced (1) TEXAS RED is running well and has a say.

(5) FEATHER THE NEST cannot be ignored.

(6) SILVERY BLUE, (4) ADMIRALTY ARCH, (2) JET CAT and (12) MEET THE CAPTAIN can be included for the exotics.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(11) CALL ME MASTER is in tip-top form and could make it four wins in his last five starts.

(6) DUKE OF SUSSEX enjoys Vaal and should make a race of it.

(5) LITTLE PRINCE needed his last run for his new yard. He could challenge.

(10) WOLFFS WORLD, (13) GOLDEN ASPEN and (2) SIR MICHAEL are more for the shortlist.