It’s kabaddi first, army second for South Korean beauty queen Woo Hee-jun

HANGZHOU – Woo Hee-jun has been a beauty pageant queen and a first lieutenant in the South Korean army, but her first love will always be the ancient Indian sport of kabaddi.

The athlete has packed a lot of experience into her 29 years and now she is hoping to break more ground by helping her country win a kabaddi medal at the Asian Games.

Woo first fell in love with the tag-meets-rugby sport after seeing children playing it on the streets during a trip to India.

And despite being a former Miss Korea finalist, who also served for three years in her country’s special forces, she says that kabaddi is “the first priority in my life”.

“I think kabaddi for me is like a path,” she said after the South Koreans lost 43-23 to Thailand on Monday.

“I joined the army and I went for Miss Korea in 2019, but I came back to kabaddi because kabaddi means a lot to me when you compare it to other challenges.”

Kabaddi is a team contact sport that sees players raid into enemy territory and try to tag an opponent and return to safety. Raiders are only allowed to take one breath and must constantly chant “kabaddi, kabaddi” to prove they are not using more than one puff.

The sport is popular in India, Pakistan and Iran but South Korea managed to finish fifth at the 2018 Asian Games.

Woo’s colourful background has attracted media attention in her country and she is hoping to use the spotlight to promote kabaddi at home.

“It’s not like it’s super popular like football or baseball but it’s getting more popular,” she said.

“There is an increase in athletes and coaches and also good players in high schools and universities and different leagues as well, so I think it’s going to develop more.”

Woo also said she is far more nervous before kabaddi games than she was when she entered Miss Korea.

“For this Asian Games, I have a significant goal, which is to get a medal,” she said, explaining that she joined the beauty pageant “for the experience” and did not care so much about the result.