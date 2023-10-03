It’s good to talk – Jamie Joseph’s evolution sparked Japan’s transformation

TOULOUSE – Head coach Jamie Joseph’s evolution in delegating and becoming a better communicator is a major reason why the Japanese are just a victory away from reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, forwards coach Shin Hasegawa said on Monday.

The Brave Blossoms will qualify for the last eight for the second successive time under Joseph if they beat Argentina in Nantes on Sunday in their winner-takes-all final Pool D match.

Both Japan and the Argentinians are level on nine points with England already guaranteed of topping the pool on 14 points. Samoa (six) and Chile (zero) are the other two teams in the pool.

Former New Zealand and Japan international Joseph, 53, became head coach in 2016 and Hasegawa said that it took a while for him to settle into the role.

“For Jamie, I think he has changed a lot in the last eight years,” said Hasegawa at a press conference.

“Early on, we had times where he would start training without explaining anything to the coaches and players.

“For the Japanese players, they react well when they are given reasons, but otherwise questions come in first.”

The personal journey of discovery taken by Joseph has completely altered the dynamic within the squad, Hasegawa felt, adding: “Nowadays, the players make more decisions than the coaches.

“Jamie still makes the big calls but in terms of role clarity and spreading responsibilities, I feel that we are becoming better as a team.”

Hasegawa and Joseph go back a long way as they played together in the Japan national team.

“After eight years, I can tell what he is thinking and I think some of the other coaches do too,” said Hasegawa of his former teammate.

“I can also say that whether it’s between me and him or him and the players, we understand each other really well. If there are any misunderstandings, we have honest conversations about it.

“I think we have relationships that are good and fair amongst all of us.”

Turning his attention to the big clash, Hasegawa believes the Japanese can get the better of the Pumas, despite the South Americans being renowned for their scrummaging.