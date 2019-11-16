It must be Beauty Generation

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Triple Triple had no luck on debut. He has much more to offer and could win this. 3 Gunnar has gone close to breaking through on a number of occasions. Must respect. 4 Bright Kid has shown consistency across four outings and he just might find himself in the right spot. 6 Wood On Fire closed impressively first-up. He deserves respect.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

3 Ho Ho Feel is racing better than his four unplaced outings this season would suggest. The booking of Zac Purton signals intent. 11 Mister Monte is the likely leader. If he jumps well from the gates, he's capable of pinching this. 12 Above is career-best form. He can make his presence felt. 4 Won Won Too finally gets out to a suitable distance. This is what he wants.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Hello Beauty struggled at his last start. A return to Sha Tin should spark the necessary improvement required. 7 Be Ready has trialled nicely in the lead-up to this race. He can make his presence felt under Hugh Bowman. 9 Blotting Paper was untested in a recent turf trial at the Valley. He could be worth a small bet. 6 Lockheed has shown that he's not far away from breaking through.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

5 Speedy Dragon returns to Sha Tin where he is a two-time winner and, with a positive ride, he can figure. 9 Fun Times got off the mark first-up this season before finishing runner-up. He's racing well. 3 Ultimate Glory gets the services of Zac Purton. He finished fast in his latest outing and can pinch this. 1 Sonic Fighter steps back to Class 4. He can make his presence felt down in class.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

14 Gift Of Lifeline gets in with a featherweight. With a race run to suit, he can win this. 1 War Room has gone close in both of his outings this term. He's nearing a breakthrough win. 2 Winning Delight shocked on debut at 50/1. He must be respected. 12 Perfect Pair is consistent. He's fit and isn't without a chance at odds.

RACE 6 (1,600M) THE JOCKEY CLUB MILE

1 Beauty Generation's winning streak came to an end at his last start. He can bounce back to form and is expected to run a blinder. 2 Waikuku has returned to racing in excellent order. He must be a force to be reckoned with. 6 Elusive State is capable of nicking some prize money. 7 Not Usual Talent steps up sharply in class. He's not without claims.

RACE 7 (2,000M) THE JOCKEY CLUB CUP

3 Rise High is racing well, has form and could prove very difficult to beat. 1 Exultant could be quite short in the market but will run well. 6 Time Warp turned his form around last start. He's an improver. 2 Glorious Forever needs some luck but can pop up at a price.

RACE 8 (1,200M) THE JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT

3 D B Pin might get a race run to suit and he is capable of finishing over the top. 2 Mr Stunning has trialled impressively and will run a big race. 14 Aethero broke the 1,000m Sha Tin track record last start. He's a serious talent. 13 Thanks Forever will need to collect rating points to get into the HK Sprint.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Voyage Warrior steps out for his second start this term. He can bounce back with the right run. 6 Aerohappiness seeks a third win. His winning form warrants respect. 11 Mr Croissant is in spectacular form. He's drawn well and this race is well within his grasp. 3 Water Diviner can flash home at big odds.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

13 Chefano was run down in his latest by a narrow margin. He could prove hard to hold out. 3 Tianchi Monster is looking to end a run of placings. He's racing well and Purton is a plus. 5 Right Choice is in solid form and his latest effort was full of merit. 12 Nicconi Express flashed home from the tailend first-up. He's one for the adventurous.

