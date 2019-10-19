It must be Beauty Generation

RACE 1 (1,400M)

14 Victorious Leader has taken his time to acclimatise to Hong Kong but he appears to have come down to a competitive mark. He's at the bottom of Class 5, which should spark some improvement. 11 Big Bully went agonisingly close last start, missing by a neck over this course and distance. Still, he comes into this third up and, although the draw is a touch awkward, he remains an excellent chance for the in-form Neil Callan. 3 Flying Noble comes out of the same race as Big Bully. He's racing well and, if he can overcome the gate, he'll find himself in the finish. 6 I'm The Conquist is capable of sneaking into the placings.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Yichun Blitz notched up four placings last season and was unlucky not have broken through in a number of those. He's trialled well leading into this and, if Moreira can overcome the awkward gate, he'll prove tough to beat. 5 Judy's Star has to step up from Griffin to Class 4. He's worth taking a chance on if he can make the grade. 3 Quadruple Double scored impressively last start. He'll need to lug an extra off that win but, if he can, he'll be in the finish. 11 Super Eighteen is next best with claiming rider on.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Ivictory is on the comeback trail after going winless last season. Before that, he claimed the 2018 G1 Chairman's Sprint Prize. His latest trial was impressive under Blake Shinn and, if he can manage to recapture his best form, he's going to be a great value proposition first-up. 6 Full Of Beauty sizzled down the Sha Tin 1,000m last start. Joao Moreira has indicated this galloper will improve going around a bend, which he gets. He'll roll forward and, with that run under his belt, find himself in the finish. 2 Rattan has gone to a new level as a born-again sprinter. He placed at G1 level over this course and distance last prep and, with his last-start first-up effort under his belt already, he should be much improved for this. 4 Wishful Thinker was a tad unlucky last start. Still, he closed well and, if he can manage the same again here, he'll be fighting out the finish.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

5 Classic Unicorn is in search of his third unbeaten win. He's done everything right and, as a winner first time in Class 3, he rates highly. 7 Super Junior slots in for second. Derek Leung has built a nice association with this galloper and his two runs already this prep hold him in good stead for this assignment. 10 Meridian Genius scored first-up at his latest. If he's held his condition from that run, he's going to be very competitive. 13 Mr Right is better than his first-up run suggests and, if he can turn his form around, he's can place.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

6 Blastoise stepped up admirably to 1,800m last start, missing by only 1/2 length. If he's continued to hold his condition, he should give Umberto Rispoli and David Ferraris their first wins each, if they haven't already broken through. 7 California Legend returned impressively for two runs this campaign, winning the first and placing in his latest. He's the likely leader under Karis Teetan and should give them something to run down. 2 London Hall won two out of his final three starts of last campaign. He trialled averagely. However, the good gate should afford him every opportunity to bounce back. 3 Such A Happiness is capable. He did it third-up last prep and it wouldn't surprise to see that again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 Falcon Turbo sits on the cusp of Class 3 following a slashing second last start. He gets Purton this time in a bid to break through for the first time since mid-2018 and, with even luck, he should be doing exactly that. 4 Eptiwins is a steady improver. He was far too back with too much work to do last start. However, he still managed to close off nicely to suggest that he's a winning chance with a positive steer. 8 Sprint Forward is looking to end a run of placings. He's racing well and, if he can overcome the awkward gate, he'll find himself fighting out the finish. 3 Sunshine Warrior should be around the mark again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Mr Croissant was game when scoring last start, clinging on under Zac Purton to win. He'll have improved further from that win and, if he finds the front again, he's capable of going back-to-back. 3 Lone Eagle's fitness gave way first-up, causing him to be outpaced over the closing stages, resulting in a competitive third place. 1 Aerohappiness resumes this season. He trialled impressively and, although his fitness might not be at its peak, he still deserves respect as a three-time C&D winner. 8 New Asia Sunrise is not without claims, he can run well again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

1 Beauty Generation returned in course record time first-up to score his 10th consecutive win. He steps up to a mile where he is also course-record holder and, if he brings his best, he'll get every chance to win. 3 Southern Legend returned competitively first-up. He isn't in the same league as Beauty Generation, but he can run well and pick up valuable prize money as his fitness continues to build. 6 Singapore Sling is in the same boat. He's next best, especially with one run already under his belt. 8 Waikuku ran well first-up. He's waiting for 10 furlongs, but again, he can nick some prizemoney behind Beauty Generation.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

5 Hezthewonforus has returned in excellent order this season. He's displayed plenty of talent across his short nine-start career. His first-up placing behind Uncle Steve over this C&D rates highly. 11 Golden Sixty is a winner of four from five. He's done what not many in Hong Kong can do, progress through the class system this early in his career, lifting his debut rating to an imposing figure of 84. 8 Gold Chest was caught too forward just behind a hot tempo. He can bounce back sitting off the pace with a slower tempo. 2 Flying Thunder resumes as a G3 winner. He's trialled impressively, so it'll be up to his fitness to determine how well he runs.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

5 Charizard is as consistent as ever, finishing inside the top three in his last six outings. And with Rispoli on, he's capable of getting the job done. 13 Ezra scored first-up under Aldo Domeyer, winning by over three lengths with ease. He steps up in class which is always difficult but, with that run under his belt, he should be ready to improve further. 12 Great Treasure was enormous last start. He's won in similar conditions and, against this field, he is the value and worth something small each way. 9 Everyone's Joy is next best.

• Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club