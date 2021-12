To raise funds for the underprivileged, national cyclist Arfan Faisal (in red and white jersey) completed an "Everesting" challenge - climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest's elevation of 8,848m - in 13hr 44min two weeks ago at Lorong Sesuai. The 21-year-old was joined by four friends but only he completed the challenge, clocking 158km with a total elevation of 9,225m. He hopes to raise $8,848 for Beyond Social Services, a charity dedicated to helping children and youths from less privileged backgrounds, by Friday and was just $180 short last night. To donate, visit https://www. giving.sg/campaigns/reaching_ the_peak_for_the_less_privileged PHOTO: COURTESY OF ARFAN FAISAL