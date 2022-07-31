Istataba should go one better

Finishing second to Kranji's latest star Golden Monkey in her last start, Istataba looks too good in a weak $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,600m in Race 7 today.

We are not talking of any ordinary race where the Michael Clements-trained filly finished the best of the beaten brigade at long odds ($255), it was the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m.

The field included some of the top three-year-olds at Kranji, including Silent Is Gold, Gold Ten Sixty-One and and Flashfast.

Ridden by Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, Istataba put in the good work late but Golden Monkey had raced away for a 23/4-length victory to be the Champion Three-Year-Old on July 9.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper also trounced his rivals in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 18.

Istataba did not compete in that race. Silent Is Gold was second, with Gold Ten Sixty-One third.

Golden Monkey not only outpaced them in the Classic, but he also clocked a fast 1min 21.45sec. That puts Istataba in good stead.

The bay Argentinian-bred is back tackling Class 4 horses and, based on her last run, she will be hard to beat.

There are a few more ticks enhancing her chances.

She has thrived. She did a beautiful 600m hit-out in 38.8sec on Tuesday morning.

Today's race will be over 1,600m. From the way she finishes off her races, including her third-up success on March 13, she will relish the extra 200m.

In time, she will develop into a useful stayer on pedigree. After all, her sire, Treasure Beach, won up to 2,480m.

Then there is the rider factor.

Clements has nominated his rising apprentice jockey, Ibrahim Mamat, to capitalise on his 4kg claim.

This will bring Istataba's handicap down to only 50.5kg.

With practically no weight on her back and a rider who has proven to have timed his run to perfection in three wins from 12 mounts, Istataba should be charging home for her second triumph from eight starts.

Knowing his Kelantan-born rookie's ability from Day 1, Clements naturally felt great to see his protege getting the early results.

"We had confidence in him early, as his groundwork before he got his licence was very good and it's so great to see him riding well and winning," he said.

"What I like about him is his attitude and the fact that he rides on feeling - he hardly uses the whip - and horses seem to respond.

"If they are slow away, he lets them gain momentum slowly - he doesn't panic like some young riders can - and I hope he can continue on his good run."