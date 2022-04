Argentinian-bred filly Istataba is taking on a tougher challenge in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,400m tomorrow, but from the way she opened her account at her last start, there is no reason why she cannot rise to it.

Doubters may say the gut-busting win, when accounting for only moderate cattle in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on March 13, does not suggest plenty of upsides.