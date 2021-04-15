Issues aplenty with 100 days to Games

TOKYO • When Japan won the bid to host the 2020 Olympics eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contrasting it with rivals struggling with financial and political instability.

But with 100 days before the start of the Games yesterday, organisers face a deluge of challenges and growing uncertainty as the pandemic rages on around the world, affecting decisions ranging from athlete safety to spectator numbers to ticket sales. The biggest headache is the resurgent coronavirus, with countries like India and Brazil battling mutant variants and also a fresh rise in cases.

In Japan, the vaccination roll-outs have been the slowest among developed economies, as Tokyo has lurched in and out of soft lockdowns. Infections are on the rise, and experts worry the capital is on the cusp of an "explosive" jump in cases, just like Osaka.

As a result, foreign spectators have been barred, parts of the torch relay have been rerouted, and organisers are undecided on what to do with the domestic audience.

This has caused major challenges for sports venues and travel agencies, already grappling with restrictions to block the virus.

"The situation is constantly shifting. Even in the last few months, the coronavirus situation has changed massively, and it will continue to do so, and it's very challenging to continue preparations when we don't know what the situation will be," said Hidemasa Nakamura, the top organising committee official overseeing logistical preparations.

His team created the first "playbook", which was revealed in February, with Covid-19 countermeasures including rules banning visits to shops and restaurants.

But Nakamura pledged to overcome the challenges as "one team" and told Reuters it was "important to finalise the playbook step by step, (and) not to have these discussions behind closed doors".

The next update to the rules is expected this month, he said, while a final update has been set for June.

He added that the summer heat poses another obstacle for Tokyo, and "there will be situations where it's hard to balance both heat and coronavirus countermeasures", such as when people in masks queue outside venues.

Tokyo metropolitan government official Yoichiro Hara, who oversees preparations on public roads around the venues, added that "the symptoms of heat exhaustion can be similar to those of the coronavirus".

Another challenge is the sheer number of people congregating in one area. The athletes' village is expected to house 15,000 people from more than 200 countries competing in 33 sports at 43 venues, while another 126,000 volunteers have been earmarked to shepherd athletes and guests around.

"The medical system is already under strain. Our local health centre can't possibly take care of those athletes in the village," said Hideki Hayakawa, director of Olympic coordination unit at Tokyo's Chuo ward, where the village is located.

At a ceremony yesterday to mark the 100 days, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike insisted that she was determined to make the event a success.

"The fight against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus, is behind the one-year postponement (of the 2020 Olympics) and it has been a major ordeal for humanity," she said. "I would like us to overcome the fight against the coronavirus and make the Games a memorable event."

REUTERS