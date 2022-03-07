Iskandar's treble is a sacred gift

Eight runners. Eight potential winners. Among them, a "King", an "Entertainer" and a "Lady".

In the end, King Arthur did not rule. There was no standing ovation for Entertainer. And there was no fight from Ararat Lady.

Instead, a roughie named Sacred Gift spoilt the party when he landed the goods in Saturday's $85,000 Class 2 sprint over the Polytrack 1,100m.

It was the main race of the day.

A pick-up ride for apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman, who replaced the indisposed Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui, Sacred Gift brought up a treble for the 28-year-old Malaysian rider.

He had taken the first race on the Desmond Koh-trained Sun Rectitude and the third event on Mesmerizing, who gave newly licensed Stephen Crutchley his first winner.

As for his ride on Sacred Gift, it was a gem.

Unsighted in the early stages after jumping from an outside chute, he still had a posse in front when they straightened. That was where Iskandar earned his riding fees.

To ensure an unimpeded run, the apprentice peeled Sacred Gift to the outside.

From there, he fashioned a run which brought his mount to the withers of the leaders, King Arthur and Darc Bounty.

Thereafter, Sacred Gift's momentum saw him sweep to the lead.

He would win by almost two lengths.

Ignored at the betting windows, he paid a juicy $82 on the win.

It was trainer Jerome Tan's first winner of the season.

He would make it two for the day when Big Tiger roared to victory in Race 8, beating the favourite, Illustrious, by a length in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over the Poly 1,200m.

Earlier in the 12-race programme, Crutchley also had his landmark moment as a fully fledged trainer. It was fitting that the horse that did it for him turned out to be Mesmerizing.

The four-year-old won the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Poly 1,700m in the colours of the Toast Trusts and Mesmerizing Stable - an outfit that Crutchley has been long associated with.

His other entry in the same race, Green Star, finished fourth.

Green Star and Mesmerizing were Crutchley's seventh and eighth entries on his third day for the 2022 season.

Mesmerizing beat Cheval Blanc by a short head. Queen Lagertha held on for third, head away.

It was Mesmerizing's second victory, having led all the way on debut last September.

Crutchley, a New Zealander who was a trainer with more than 100 winners back home, has long been associated with Kranji racing - but in lesser roles, like assistant trainer to John O'Hara, Theo Kieser and, most recently, Leslie Khoo.

He got his full licence only in January this year. The monkey off his back, expect him to saddle more winners over the remainder of the season.

If there is a quiet achiever out there, it is James Peters.

Hardly a flashy sort of guy, he comes across as your typical English gentleman.

But, in a profession where you take what comes your way and where only winning matters, Peters certainly knows his way around a stable.

If racegoers have not yet caught on to it, here is a little titbit to chew on.

Peters does not have a team loaded with offensive weapons. It is a modest barn and, to date, he has entered a total of 32 horses over the 10 days of racing.

But here is the thing.

Peters has landed a winner at seven of those 10 meetings, going back to Jan 2.

It was Amore Amore on Jan 8, Circuit Mission on Jan 29, Healthy Star on Feb 2, Fountain Of Fame on Feb 13, Sir Elton on Feb 19 and Dr Kardo, who was a winner two Saturdays ago.

Last Saturday, he was at it again. He turned a sow's ear into a silk purse when he saddled Tesoro Pirata to take Race 2, the $20,000 Maiden event over the Poly 1,000m.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, it was Tesoro Pirata's 15th start. The Frenchman stole the honours with a vigorous ride over the final 200m. His mount paid $30.

The Argentinian-bred beat Raging Brave and City Gate, who filled the third slot.

As the run continues, so too Peters' fortunes.