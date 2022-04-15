Iskandar wishing for another gift

Whenever Iskandar Rosman is in need of a pep talk, he will ring former Singapore Turf Club riding master Matthew Pumpa.

The former Australian jockey may have returned to Melbourne two years ago, but the young Malaysian apprentice jockey still calls him for just about anything.

Either for extra pointers to improve his riding or just picking his brains about life in general.

Whether Pumpa's words of wisdom have done their bit or not, Iskandar has emerged as one of the most vastly improved apprentices at Kranji this season.

Better known as Syafiq, Iskandar's position on the junior standings is testament to that raised status.

He shares the apprentice jockeys' premiership lead with Jerlyn Seow on five winners, but feels he could use stronger support if he is to challenge for the title.

This Sunday, he has garnered only three rides, including his "bicycle" (term popularly used by local riders to designate a horse they always ride) Sacred Gift.

But he would then just remind himself of his former master's words to keep his chin up.

"Matt Pumpa told me that before I turn professional, this would be my best year to go for the champion apprentice title. But he also told me to enjoy this year, whatever happens," he said.

"He said Aiman (Hakim Kamaruddin) is now claiming only 1kg, while I still claim 2kg. Aiman is a top rider and this is my only chance to beat him.

"Jerlyn is riding well and rides for a big stable, Krisna (Thangamani) is also doing well, even if he doesn't have many rides - he sure can ride.

"My boss Young (Keah Yong) doesn't have a big stable, but he always encourages me to take outside rides and, with some luck, I can make it.

"All apprentices dream of winning the championship, and to achieve that, we really depend on the master's support.

"Right now, it's too early to talk about the championship as there's still a long way to go and anything can happen."

Unsurprisingly, Iskandar would rather focus all his energy on his best chance of improving his tally this week, Sacred Gift.

The Zoustar six-year-old is bidding for a hat-trick in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on the Polytrack, with Iskandar having narrowed his main threats down to Fame Star and Entertainer.

"I'm always confident with this horse. But, this time, I'm scared of two fast horses, Fame Star and Entertainer," he said.

"Aiman knows how to ride Entertainer, and he's very hungry for a first win this year. Celavi is also a chance if she jumps well; last start she was slow and lost.

"We've drawn seven, which is good as my horse loves to come on the outside. We'll drop back, there's no need to fight with the horses in front.

"It's not as fast over 1,200m. So I think I can make my move later, whereas last time over 1,000m I could not wait.

"I know this horse well, as I also ride him in trackwork. He should run well. But anything can happen, (trainer) Jerome Tan will tell me about Plan A and Plan B before the race.

"As for my other two rides, I'll try my best, and can only hope. Right now, I just need more winners to fight for the championship."