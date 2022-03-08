Iskandar makes hay while the sun shines

He had a good last season with 19 winners to be third in the apprentice jockeys' premiership, but he went through a frustrating time in the last two months.

He was winless from 51 rides.

But the wheel of fortune pointed to Iskandar Rosman last Saturday, the first day of the March meeting.

The 28-year-old Malaysian finally broke the jinx. For good measure, he went on to steer home two more winners, including a lucky pick-up ride.

Iskandar took the opener of the 12-race programme on $50 outsider Sun Rectitude, followed up with $181 shock winner Mesmerizing and then replaced the indisposed Jerlyn Seow on $82 long-shot Sacred Gift.

In one fell swoop, he has found himself sitting second in the apprentice jockeys' table, just one winner behind Seow, Kranji's only woman rider.

It was all thanks to trainer Desmond Koh for his wonderful kick-start with Sun Rectitude.

Koh, incidentally, was the one who provided Iskandar with his last winner, Solo Sun, last Nov 20.

Iskandar, who was indentured to Lee Freedman before joining Singaporean handler Young Keah Yong last year when the Australian Hall of Fame trainer returned home, attributed his lean spell to his reduced 2kg claim. It curtailed his number of rides.

Other factors like his nationality and the work restrictions did not help matters. He can ride trackwork for only his master. Some trainers prefer to let the riders have a feel of their horses before their assignments.

"I'm so happy I won my first race for the year," said Iskandar, who has lived away from his young family in Johor Baru because of the border restrictions due to the pandemic.

"Things have been very tough since my claim has dropped to 2kg, and also, because I'm Malaysian, I cannot help other trainers in trackwork.

"My boss doesn't have many horses and most of the better ones already have jockeys, but he still supports me whenever he can."

Iskandar did not get to work on Sun Rectitude, but he already had a feel of the Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable-owned six-year-old.

It was in the chestnut gelding's last start on Feb 19. He guided the horse to finish a good third behind Zygarde in a similar Class 5 event over 1,200m on turf.

Koh and his deputies, former jockeys Lee Soo Hin and Leong Yoon Fei, told him that he was "kancheong", which means overly excited in Cantonese.

"I rode this horse last time and Mr Koh and his two B-trainers, SH Lee and YF Leong, told me I was a bit too 'kancheong'. I went back and studied the horse and watched what went wrong," he said.

"They told me to be more patient, but still ride him positive as he was drawn wide. I was able to go forward and follow the pace.

"At the top of the straight, I knew he could win."

Coming across from Gate 11 - the second-widest draw - the six-year-old by Sepoy flanked the leader Gamely, before making a strong challenge on straightening.

Gamely, ridden by new kid on the Kranji block Jake Bayliss, who rode a double the previous week, would not concede defeat.

But, under a determined ride by Iskandar, Sun Rectitude eventually wore him down to score by half a length. He clocked 1min 10.71sec.

Beer Garden, with apprentice Akmazani Mazuki astride, finished third, another half a length away.

Sun Rectitude has taken his record to three wins and seven placings from 28 starts. He has amassed prize money of slightly over $100,000 for the Macau-based Sun Bloodstock Stable.

Iskandar's breakthrough certainly boosted his morale.

"When a jockey doesn't win, people forget him. But I hope that with that first winner, I'll get more support," he said.

The victory spurred him on. He rode a beautiful race on Mesmerizing - newly licensed Kranji trainer Stephen Crutchley's first winner.

Mesmerizing fought out the finish to beat the grey Cheval Blanc by a short head in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,700m in 1:47.59. Third, a head away, was Queen Lagertha.

Iskandar also provided Singaporean trainer Jerome Tan with his first winner of the year with Sacred Gift in the day's main event - the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Poly 1,100m. Tan completed a double with Big Tiger.

Iskandar, who will miss the next two race days because of a careless riding suspension on Burgundy Lad, brought Sacred Gift from the rear to win going away by 13/4 lengths in 1:05.42.