Iskandar back on track with Lucky Double

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman snapped a long run of outs with a timely double that included a lucky pick-up ride on Saturday.

Luck had, for a while, deserted the Malaysian rider, who even topped the Kranji junior table at the halfway mark on 11 winners.

Even if he was then trading leads with Jerlyn Seow, he was entitled to designs on a first title since moving down South to join ex-Kranji trainer Lee Freedman in 2018.

But, quality rides - let alone wins - then dried up. Along also came the meteoric rise of Yusoff Fadzli.

The fact that Iskandar's master Young Keah Yong was going through a rough patch - only two winners in 2022 and a stable reduced to just seven horses - also partly explains Iskandar's loss of momentum.

The 27-year-old Kuala Lumpur native mostly spread himself around with other yards.

But some of the trainers who supported him were starting to rely more on their own apprentices - like Jerome Tan and Desmond Koh who have Akmazani Mazuki and Faiz Khair respectively.

If not for one lone win on Coming Fast for Koh on Aug 7, Iskandar's score would have stalled at 11.

Now on 14, he is still seven winners behind Yusoff. But, to him, he blew the title fight in June, and it will now be hard to turn the tide with seven meetings left.

"Two months, no winners. My confidence was very low," he said.

"Looking back, I think I was too focused on the fight for the title. You can't plan what will happen.