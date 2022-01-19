Irving refuses to back down from vaccine stance

CLEVELAND • Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving doubled down on his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in post-game comments on Monday, cutting down any possibility that he might return to home games in New York before the end of the season.

A day earlier, the Nets revealed that Kevin Durant, the leading scorer in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season, had suffered a knee injury, with no timetable for his return.

As long as Irving remains unvaccinated, he cannot play at Barclays Centre due to New York's vaccine mandate, which leaves Brooklyn without two of their "Big Three" for home games.

The guard led all scorers with 27 points but could not prevent his team from losing 114-107 at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

It was the first of a four-game road swing for Brooklyn so Irving will continue to be part of the line-up until Tuesday, when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

He will miss that glamour match-up but those circumstances will not sway him to change his mind.

"Kev's going to heal, Kev's going to be OK, and we're going to have to deal with that as his teammates," Irving said.

"But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I stay rooted in my decision. And that's just what it is.

"It's not going to be swayed just because of one thing in this NBA life. That somehow it's brought to my attention as being more important than what's going on in the real world. It's just not happening for me."

Since Irving returned to the Nets on a part-time basis earlier this month in a win over the Indiana Pacers, fans and media have wondered what might happen when the Nets reach the play-offs and the stakes are higher.

But the 29-year-old argued on Monday that he was more than a basketball player.

"You're bringing my vaccination status into a basketball game, and I live my life, the majority of the time, when I'm away from this," Irving said.

"So when I say I'm not getting vaccinated and I'm making a choice with my life, somehow it gets mixed into, 'Well, what about the basketball?' When it's like, no, bro. We live in a real world.

"It's great to be able to do this. I'm grateful for the opportunity... but I've already been away enough to think about this, to process it, to be able to make this decision, stand strong, understand that people are gonna agree and some people are gonna disagree."

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors on Monday distanced themselves from executive board member Chamath Palihapitiya, after he repeatedly said he did not care "about what's happening to the Uighurs" on a podcast.

The Sri Lanka-born billionaire investor sparked fury over the weekend after he dismissed concerns over human rights abuses that the minority ethnic group have reportedly suffered in China.

Palihapitiya has since apologised for "coming across as lacking empathy" while the Warriors said his views "don't reflect those of our organisation".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS