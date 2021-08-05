'Iron' rivalry yields gold, world mark for McLaughlin

TOKYO • Sydney McLaughlin describes her ferocious-but-friendly rivalry with Dalilah Muhammad as "iron sharpening iron".

Yesterday, the two greatest women's 400m hurdlers in track and field history dragged each other to gold and silver.

The latest chapter of the two Americans' heavyweight double act lived up to its blockbuster billing, with McLaughlin dethroning 2016 Olympic champion Muhammad in spectacular fashion, smashing her own world record to take gold in 51.46 seconds.

Muhammad, who this year battled Covid-19 and injuries to both hamstrings to make it to Tokyo, took silver in 51.58sec - well inside McLaughlin's old world best of 51.90sec set in June.

It was the fourth time since 2019 that Muhammad and McLaughlin have met in a championship setting. On each occasion the world record has fallen.

"I think it's just iron sharpening iron," said McLaughlin, 21.

"You need somebody who's going to push you to your best and that's what we do so well. Every time we step on the track, it's always something fast."

Muhammad, the reigning world champion, echoed McLaughlin's remarks as she reflected on a race that she had led coming off the final hurdle before she was reeled in just metres short of the line.

"When you have someone as strong a competitor as Sydney, you can't mess up and that's where the pressure really lies - not having any room for error," she said.

"I'm truly happy with the performance that both of us have put on and kudos to Sydney."

"I don't think it's a rivalry - there's no bad blood," McLaughlin added. "It's just two athletes wanting to do their best and knowing there's another great girl who's going to help you get there. That's all."

Both the women's and men's events had their world records broken. Norway's Karsten Warholm produced a jaw-dropping performance to take gold over US rival Rai Benjamin on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Peruth Chemutai became the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic gold medal in any sport when she triumphed in the women's 3,000m steeplechase.

The 22-year-old clocked a time of 9min 1.45sec to finish over three seconds ahead of American silver medallist Courtney Frerichs (9:04.79) with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng in third (9:05.39).

In the men's 800m, Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the gold in a time of 1:45.06, extending the East African nation's dominance in an event which they have now won four times in a row.

His compatriot Ferguson Rotich took silver (1:45.23) while Patryk Dobek of Poland won bronze (1:45.39).

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki won the gold medal in hammer throw with a distance of 82.52m, his personal best. Norway's Eivind Henriksen won silver in a national record of 81.58 and Poland's Pawel Fajdek claimed the bronze (81.53).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS