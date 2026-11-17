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Nov 16 - Ireland's fly-half Sam Prendergast has been cited following last weekend's 43-15 victory over Fiji and faces missing out against South Africa in their must-win Nations Championship test in Dublin on Saturday, multiple media reports said.

The 23-year-old will face a disciplinary hearing after being cited for a hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato during the first half of last weekend's clash.

The Fiji captain went on to score a try moments later, but was replaced immediately with an ankle injury and was wearing a protective boot after the game.

Prendergast was not penalised during the game, but now faces a possible ban.

World Rugby, which has not made a statement on the issue, outlawed the technique ahead of the November internationals and Prendergast has become the first player to be cited under the new law in an international fixture.

Hip-drop tackles, which involve the tackler dropping their weight onto a ball carrier's lower limbs in the tackle, are now illegal under the game's laws. World Rugby is also targeting knee-drop tackles, where a player has either one or both knees on the floor before making contact with the ball carrier.

Last week, Australia's Angus Bell became the first player to be yellow-carded for the hip-drop tackle after a challenge on England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, although the Wallabies prop was not subsequently cited. REUTERS