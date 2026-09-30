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Ireland women to welcome world champions England to Aviva Stadium for first time

Sept 30 - Ireland's women's rugby team look set to play in front of a record-breaking crowd during next year's Six Nations, with the match against world champions England fixed for Dublin's Aviva Stadium, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Wednesday.

Ireland played their first standalone fixture at the ground in May, when 31,294 supporters -- a record attendance for a women's rugby match in Ireland -- turned out for a 54-5 win over Scotland which sealed third place in the Six Nations for the hosts.

The arrival of England, fresh from their eighth successive Six Nations title and on a 41-match unbeaten run, is likely to draw an even bigger crowd to the Aviva, which has a 51,700 capacity.

"Playing at Aviva Stadium last season was an incredible and landmark experience for the group and we're really excited to be returning to the home of Irish Rugby in 2027," captain Erin King said in an IRFU statement.

"To have that record-breaking crowd behind us and feel the support from the moment we ran out was really special."

The fixture is scheduled for May 8. A tournament record attendance of 77,120 turned out when England and Ireland met at Twickenham in this year's Six Nations. REUTERS