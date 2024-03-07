Ireland welcome Keenan back for England Six Nations clash

DUBLIN - Ireland have welcomed Hugo Keenan back from injury in an otherwise unchanged team for Saturday's Six Nations trip to England where a bonus-point win would secure the title for Andy Farrell's side with a game to spare.

Keenan - a near ever present and hugely reliable presence at fullback during Farrell's tenure - limped off with a knee injury during last month's 36-0 win against Italy that ruled him out of the bonus point victory over Wales in the next round of matches.

Another four-try success for Ireland would leave them at least six points clear of Scotland ahead of the sides' final game at the Aviva Stadium next week, where Ireland hope to be chasing a second successive grand slam.

Farrell has chosen a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench for the third time during the championship, a tactic that has so far proved successful against France and Wales.

Finlay Bealham and Iain Henderson come onto the bench in place of reserve prop Oli Jager and lock James Ryan, who has been ruled out through injury.

While centre Garry Ringrose was back in training this week after missing the opening three games through injury, he was not in the matchday squad with Ciaran Frawley's ability to cover at outhalf, centre and fullback winning him a spot on the bench.

Frawley made an impressive first Ireland start against Wales, scoring a debut try.

Veteran prop Cian Healy will join Ronan O'Gara on 128 caps if he comes on at Twickenham and would then be just five shy of Brian O'Driscoll's record of 133.

Ireland team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park; 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong 4-Joe McCarthy, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 7- Josh van der Flier, 8-Caealan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Ryan Baird, 21-Jack Conan, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Ciaran Frawley REUTERS