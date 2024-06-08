Ireland scupper Femke Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold

ROME – An inspired Irish quartet led by Rhasidat Adeleke outstripped Femke Bol’s favoured Dutch team to snatch gold in a thrilling 4x400m mixed relay at the European Championships on June 7.

The Irish four, also featuring Christopher O’Donnell, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley, clocked a championship record of 3min 9.92sec in Rome, just ahead of runners-up Italy, in a show of Olympic intent.

It was Ireland’s first European gold medal in 26 years, since Sonia O’Sullivan’s 5,000-10,000m double in Budapest.

“We surprised a lot of people here and we definitely surprised ourselves,” said Irish third leg Barr. “But we also had a great confidence that if there is a right day, there is no reason why we could not come home with a medal.”

He added that after the World Relays in the Bahamas in May, when Ireland took bronze behind the USA and Netherlands, he was “secretly confident that we could come home with the gold”.

“And that is exactly what we did, championship record, we all delivered our own individual performances, we all performed together really well as a team and trusted each other to do what we needed to do.”

Bol, looking to repeat her triple gold showing from the last Euros in Munich in 2022, was left with too much to do on the anchor leg, albeit doing exceptionally well to make up a full 30m in a last-lap 49.21sec to snatch bronze.

She will now turn her attention to her speciality, the 400m hurdles – in which she is world champion, and then the women’s 4x400m relay.

“I did not try to save energy for the next races, you simply cannot do that when you run a relay,” she said.

The first gold of the championships that run until June 12 went to Italy’s reigning Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano, who led a home 1-2 in winning the 20km race walk in 1hr 28min 9sec.

Valentina Trapletti claimed silver in 1:28.37, but there was drama for bronze as Spain’s Laura Garcia-Caro started to celebrate what she thought was third place before being edged by Ukraine’s Lyudmila Olyanovska in a photo finish.

“Winning in Rome was a dream, now I want do my best to win again at the Olympics, in Paris,” said Palmisano.

And the last of the five golds on offer on June 7 also went to an Italian, Nadia Battocletti claiming victory in the women’s 5,000m in a championship record of 14:35.29, more than 3sec ahead of Norway’s Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal.

Spain’s Marta Garcia claimed bronze in a national record of 14:44.04. AFP