Ireland outclass Scotland to reach last eight, South Africa through

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Ireland v Scotland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 7, 2023 Ireland&#039;s Garry Ringrose scores their sixth try REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Ireland v Scotland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 7, 2023 Ireland&#039;s Jack Conan in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

PARIS - Ireland bulldozed into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by crushing Scotland 36-14 on Saturday to earn a a bonus-point victory that also sent defending champions South Africa through.

Top-ranked Ireland, who finished first in Pool B with 19 points, will face New Zealand for a semi-final place next weekend while South Africa take on hosts France.

Ireland capitalised on a fast start as James Lowe touched down after 63 seconds before Hugo Keenan twice, Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose crossed the line and Johnny Sexton added three conversions to give Andy Farrell's side their 17th test win in a row.

Scotland, suffering their ninth consecutive defeat by the Irish, scored two consolation tries in the second half through Ewan Ashman and Ali Price, which Finn Russell converted. REUTERS

