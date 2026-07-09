Ireland named four uncapped players in match-day 23 to face Japan

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July 9 - Ireland are set to hand first caps to four players after coach Andy Farrell named his side to face Japan in their Nations Championship clash in Newcastle, Australia, on Saturday, including a start for number eight Sean Jansen.

• Uncapped props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo and back row Bryn Ward have all been named as replacements for the fixture and are set to make their international bow from the bench.

• Having started on the left wing in the bonus-point, 33-31 win over Australia in Sydney, Jamie Osborne switches to full-back in a back three alongside wings Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale

• Robbie Henshaw comes into the midfield to partner Stuart McCloskey at centre, while there is also a new half-back pairing with Craig Casey and flyhalf Ciaran Frawley starting.

• Jack Conan switches to blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney named at openside and Jansen completing Ireland’s back row.

• Starting XV: 15-Jamie Osborne, 14-Jimmy O’Brien, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Ciaran Frawley, 9-Craig Casey, 8-Sean Jansen, 7-Nick Timoney, 6-Jack Conan, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne (captain), 3-Thomas Clarkson, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Tom O’Toole

• Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Billy Bohan, 18-Sam Illo, 19-Cormac Izuchukwu, 20-Bryn Ward, 21-Nathan Doak, 22-Harry Byrne, 23-Bundee Aki. REUTERS