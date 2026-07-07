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Ireland lose Loughman for Japan clash, wait on Baloucoune fitness

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Ireland Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 6, 2023 Ireland's Jeremy Loughman during training REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Ireland Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 6, 2023 Ireland's Jeremy Loughman during training REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

July 6 - Ireland will be without prop Jeremy Loughman due to concussion and are waiting for news on the fitness of wing Rob Baloucoune ahead of their second Nations Championship clash against Japan in Newcastle, Australia, on Saturday.

Substitute Loughman had been on the field for only eight minutes when he was injured in the epic 33-31 win over Australia that opened Ireland’s campaign in Sydney at the weekend, and must undergo standard return-to-play protocols.

Baloucoune was forced to sit out that game with a hamstring injury and a decision on his involvement against Japan would be made later in the week, officials confirmed on Monday. Japan defeated Italy 27-10 in Tokyo in their first fixture.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will name his side on Thursday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.