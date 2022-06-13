'IPL generates more revenue than EPL'

MUMBAI • Global media giants including Disney and Sony and Asia's richest man yesterday battled for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

The bidding process spilled into the next day with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) likely to announce the winning broadcasters by today, if not tomorrow.

The winning bidders were expected to pay up to US$7.7 billion (S$13.2 billion) in an online auction held by the country's governing body for the sport to show and stream the two-month contest for five seasons from 2023 to 2027, according to analysts.

This dwarfs the US$2.55 billion shelled out by Star India, owned by Disney, for the previous five-year deal which ended last month with the 15th edition of the tournament involving an expanded 10 franchises playing 74 matches.

According to local media like India Today, the price had already gone past US$7 billion as of last night, reportedly making the IPL the second-most valuable sports competition in the world after the National Football League.

Citing a BCCI study on global sports leagues, the body's secretary Jay Shah told The Indian Express yesterday: "A National Football League game costs a broadcaster about US$17 million, which is the highest for any sports league.

"That's followed by English Premier League, at US$11 million and the Major League Baseball figure, too, is roughly the same. In the last five-year cycle, we got US$9 million from one IPL game.

"This time, going by the present minimum base price that we have set, BCCI will get paid US$12 million per IPL match. That's a giant leap for Indian cricket... We will be just behind NFL."

The huge media rights value is a reflection of the IPL's growth, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Reuters.

"IPL is the hottest property in cricket and it has just been expanded to a 10-team tournament, which means there will be more matches," he said. "All of it should reflect in the value of the new media rights, which we expect to be significantly higher than our previous deal."

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also expressed his delight with the bidding war, claiming the IPL generates more revenue than the Premier League, the most-watched sports league in the world.

"I've seen the game evolve, where players like me earned a few hundreds and now have the potential of earning crores (tens of millions of rupees). This game is run by the fans, by the people of this country, and by the BCCI, which was formed by cricket fans," he added.

"This sport is strong and will continue to evolve. The IPL generates more revenue than the English Premier League. It makes me feel happy and proud the sport I love has evolved to become so strong."

Attracting some of cricket's top stars from India and abroad with large salaries, the league has helped make Twenty20, a shorter and more exciting format of the sport, hugely popular on the Indian sub-continent and it has spawned copycat events.

The BCCI is selling off four different packages, including domestic and international television and online streaming rights, as well as for special matches.

Besides Disney and Sony, bidders in the auction include a consortium jointly led by Viacom and Reliance, owned by Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, reports said.

Amazon, headed by fellow tycoon Jeff Bezos, has spent hundreds of millions on rights for European football and American football. The conglomerate had earlier shown interest in the IPL, but reportedly pulled out of the contest last Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS