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NEW DELHI, Nov 17 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take over as team mentor at the Chennai Super Kings, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Tuesday, confirming the retirement of arguably the most adored player in the history of the league.

The 45-year-old, who captained Chennai to a record five IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 crowns, quit international cricket in 2020.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni," Super Kings owner N Srinivasan said in a statement.

"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK...It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is."

"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."

Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, enjoys huge popularity in the southern Indian city of Chennai where crowds throng stadium just to get a glimpse of their "Thala", the Tamil word for leader.

Runs stopped flowing from his blade in recent years but legions of his fans still filled the stands to watch Dhoni batting lower down the order.

Even that was not possible this year, however, and Dhoni sat out the entire season with a calf strain, which effectively signalled the end of his career.

Dhoni has been the face of the franchise since joining them in 2008 and played two seasons with Rising Pune Super Giant only when Chennai were handed a two-year suspension following a corruption scandal.

"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players," Chennai managing director KS Viswanathan said.

"The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come.”

Nicknamed "Captain Cool" for his astute leadership and unflappable temperament, Dhoni led India to World Cup titles in the 20 and 50-over one-day formats REUTERS