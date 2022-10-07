Iphiko, Captain Peg eye four in a row

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(1) ATLANTIC CITY has been threatening. A top chance.

(3) ALFAATIK was not disgraced on debut but has not raced for over a year. May go well fresh.

(4) SKYJET is maturing and should make his presence felt.

(5) PRIME EXAMPLE finished just in front of (6) THE MERCIFUL. Both are quartet hopes.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(2) WHITE FANG and (7) ARLINGTON ACTION fought out a head-bobbing finish last time. They meet over the same course and distance on the same terms.

(4) CAPTAIN CHORUS will enjoy the extra distance.

(1) SUDDEN STAR is looking for his sixth win. His stablemate (5) GREAT AFFAIR, in receipt of 6kg, will challenge.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) IPHIKO completed a hat-trick over this track and trip last time. She could add another success. Many are capable of taking advantage if she has an off day. They include stablemates (7) CHYAVANA, (2) SHELDON and (4) BIG EYED GIRL, who all have ability. (6) TAIKONAUT and (8) FLOWERBOMB are useful types.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) CAPTAIN PEG is unbeaten and looking to make it four from four.

(6) READY TO FLY was under a length off her on their debut meeting but is 2kg better off.

(4) ROCK THE FOX did well in a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) feature and had (2) ORARARI GOLD not far adrift. Both should get into the action if cherry-ripe.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(9) BLESS MY STARS found traffic problems in a KZN feature and was a touch unlucky. Fresh from a rest and with improvement, she is up to the task.

(2) PROPHET has the edge over (1) QUANTUM THEORY and (3) LAGUNA VERDE on collateral form and improvement.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(6) DUKE OF RAIN should score on his best form.

(8) FIRE LORD is on a hat-trick bid. Do not ignore.

(3) FIFTH OF JULY is 1kg better off with (9) ROMEO'S MAGIC for about 1/2-length beating. It could get close.

(2) ELUSIVE SWANN should challenge them on collateral form and may probably be a touch better.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) PERFECT WITNESS has weight advantage and could be hard to topple.

(7) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS is carrying 1kg more but should also contest the finish.

(1) ASTRIX races fresh in new surroundings but could make the frame over this trip.

(3) SUPER SILVANO is coming off a rest but cannot be ignored.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) MAGICAL FLIGHT just did what was necessary to win over this track and trip last time. She could double up.

(5) PATON'S TEARS often finds problems. But, if racing comfortably, she could take the honours.

(2) HOLLYWOODBOUND is running close. From pole position, the two-time winner should be involved in the finish.

(1) CLAFOUTIS, stablemate (3) MIKE'S CHICK and (4) SISTER LIGHT are fresh and could win.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) TWICE AS WILD is trying a little further and could chalk up a second win.

(9) GILDA GRAY never got going last time but should do better.

(6) STRANGE MAGIC broke the maiden ranks with a facile victory and could follow up.

(12) PETUNIA found problems last time. With a decent draw, she could settle early and challenge at the business end.