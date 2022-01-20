IOC's transgender rules questioned by experts

LONDON • International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance on transgender inclusion poses a risk to the integrity of female competition, according to a study produced by 38 medical experts.

A new IOC framework released in November says it should not be assumed a transgender athlete automatically has an unfair advantage in female events.

The framework, which replaced guidelines issued in 2015, took out the requirement for transgender women to suppress testosterone levels to participate in those events.

It also applies to athletes with differences of sex development, such as the South African 800m runner Caster Semenya.

However, a paper published in the Open Sport and Exercise Medicine medical journal said that the guidance is "drafted mainly from a human rights perspective, with less consideration for medical/scientific issues".

The IOC struggled to establish a uniform position after a two-year consultation with over 250 participants, instead passing the rules on to the individual sports' governing federations.

Among the signatories to the report are the head of World Athletics' medical department, the medical director of UCI, cycling's ruling body, and the chair of World Rowing's medicine commission.

And they question why the IOC has passed on the responsibility to individual federations who will not have the capacity to implement such a framework.

Among the recommendations of the report are for the IOC to "take the responsibility to set standards and expectations based on competitive fairness and the best available science that all international federations can follow".

A report by Britain's Sports Councils Equality Group in September concluded that the inclusion of transgender people, fairness and safety "cannot co-exist in a single competitive model" for many sports.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.

The New Zealander failed to win a medal, but sparked much controversy regarding her participation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE