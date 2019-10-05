IOC wants more details behind coach's ban

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee wants to know if the Olympic Games could have been "affected" by doping offences committed by disgraced coach Alberto Salazar.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) on Monday imposed a four-year suspension on the Cuba-born American, saying that the infringements were carried out "in connection" with the Oregon Project, an elite running programme he set up with Nike in 2001.

Calling the case "very worrying", IOC president Thomas Bach on Thursday expressed fear over the possibility of tainted results and called on the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada) to provide more information about the Usada report on the investigation.

"We will ask Wada for clarification, first to find out how many athletes have been investigated," he said after an IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne.

"Does the report address the whole period of the existence of this project or only part of it? Could any Olympic results directly or indirectly be affected?"

Salazar is the former coach of four-gold Olympic champion Mo Farah.

Several athletes competing at the ongoing world championships in Doha remain part of his Oregon Project, including Ethiopia-born 10,000m women's champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and 800m winner American Donovan Brazier.

Salazar has since denied doping those under his charge - no athlete from the project has failed a drug test - and vowed to appeal against his ban.

Bach also said that the IOC would like doping samples taken before the Olympics to be stored for 10 years as samples taken at the Games already are, adding that the IOC planned "start discussions in the coming weeks with Wada and the international federations to see how this can be done".

He also defended the reinstatement of Russia after last year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, where the country's athletes had to compete as neutrals, saying the country had served its sanctions owing to state-sponsored doping practices.

As for the latest allegations that Russia manipulated data from Moscow's anti-doping lab before handing it over to Wada, Bach claimed it was a matter for the body to deal with.

