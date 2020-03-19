IOC under fire for firm Olympic view

TOKYO • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing its strongest headwinds in decades over its insistence to proceed with the Tokyo Olympic Games amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Voices of dissent are growing louder as the body has refused to publicly consider cancellation or postponement as possibilities - a stark contrast to all other major sporting competitions, which have either been postponed or cancelled.

The outbreak has also wreaked havoc with Olympic qualification tournaments with athletes struggling to train, travel or compete.

Many pre-Games qualifiers have also been put on ice or axed - next month's Olympic gymnastics qualifier in Tokyo was scrapped yesterday - and just over 50 per cent of more than 11,000 athletes have booked their berth at Tokyo so far.

But in the face of stinging criticism, the IOC yesterday doubled down on its commitment to stage the quadrennial multi-sport event from July 24-Aug 9.

It said in a statement: "This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions. The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes' health.

"No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes."

But even Japanese authorities appear to be wavering.

Tokyo yesterday said, while the hope was for the Olympics to be held on schedule, its staging was dependent on global travel restrictions being lifted.

Air travel has practically crawled to a stop as a result of the Covid-19 disease, which has infected about 200,000 people and killed almost 8,000 worldwide.

Even if Japan, which has 878 cases and 29 deaths, can contain the outbreak, the Games "would not make sense" if other countries cannot send their athletes, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said.

Speaking in Parliament, Aso, who is also Finance Minister, added: "As Prime Minister (Shinzo Abe) said, it's desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that's not something Japan alone can decide."

His comments came as more high-profile athletes voiced their unhappiness over the IOC's stance.

Several of them, including Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, blasted the IOC for gambling with their health by urging them to train as normal when entire countries have been placed on lockdown to contain the contagion.

Greece's Stefanidi told Reuters: "We all want Tokyo to happen but what is the Plan B if it does not?

"Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B.

"From January until now, the situation has deteriorated dramatically and in the same period, the IOC has repeated the same things... They have to show they understand."

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson agreed, saying that what the IOC was preaching was at odds with stringent government health measures and the World Health Organisation advisories.

The Briton tweeted: "I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine which is impossible.

"It's difficult (to) approach the season when everything has changed in the lead-up apart from the ultimate deadline."

The IOC is also facing internal dissent, with one of its members, Hayley Wickenheiser, calling its desire to push ahead with the Games "insensitive and irresponsible".

The Canadian four-time gold medallist in women's ice hockey tweeted on Tuesday: "This crisis is bigger than the Olympics. Athletes can't train. Attendees can't travel. Sponsors and marketers can't market with a degree of sensitivity.

"The IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

