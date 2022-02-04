IOC Slams FIFA'S biennial World Cup proposal

BEIJING • Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday vented their frustration over proposed plans for a biennial football World Cup instead of the current four-year cycle, saying it would have a major negative impact on other sports.

On the first day of the IOC session before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics today, IOC members called on counterpart Gianni Infantino, who is also the president of world football governing body Fifa, to drop his plans.

The Swiss-Italian, who has cancelled his trip to China, previously said changing the World Cup cycle from four to two years would generate an extra US$4.4 billion (S$5.9 billion) in revenues for Fifa. The additional funds would help reduce the gap in revenues between developed and less developed football markets, according to Fifa.

But international sports federations as well as the IOC, which organises both the Summer and Winter Olympics, have opposed Infantino's plans.

A biennial World Cup would clash with the Summer Olympics while also denting the Games' commercial appeal as the former is the most widely viewed and followed single sporting event in the world, thus overshadowing all other competitions.

Currently the World Cup, which commands sponsorship and broadcasting deals far greater than any other international federation's event, is held two years apart from the Summer Olympics.

"We would like to discuss together with the Fifa president and IOC member but this is not possible now against the expectation, because he cancelled his visit to Beijing the day before yesterday," IOC chief Thomas Bach said.

"We should not discuss now on a wider scale this issue in his absence in respect for our colleague and IOC member. If you agree, we will try to make contact with him and will forward these comments which have been made."

Bach was responding to sharp criticism directed at Fifa by several IOC members, including National Olympic Committees of Africa president Mustapha Berraf.

"The plan (for a biennial World Cup) would create immeasurable damage and put sport in general in danger and in particular football," he said.

"It would simply push away other sports and relegate them to the backbenches and that would be absolutely unacceptable. It would also create a rift between women's and men's sport and be a setback to all our efforts to create equity and parity for all sports."

European football governing body Uefa and its South American counterpart Conmebol have also strongly opposed the idea, but the proposal enjoys strong support across Asia, Africa, North and Central America, the Caribbean and Oceania.