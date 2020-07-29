IOC seeks athletes' views on protesting

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission is in the midst of a consultation process on protests at the Olympic Games and will gather feedback from athletes around the world.

Its vice-chair Danka Bartekova said a survey, due to be released by the end of October, will allow the body to obtain responses "directly from the wider athlete community", news site Inside The Games reported earlier this month.

Pressure has been mounting on the IOC to relax or abolish Rule 50, which bans any form of political, religious or racial protest during the Games, following worldwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Organisations such as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Athletes' Advisory Council and Global Athlete, an international athlete-led movement, have called for the change.

In his New Year's message, IOC president Thomas Bach insisted the quadrennial event "must never be a platform to advance political or any other potentially divisive ends".

He also stated his objection to the "growing politicisation of sport" as it "leads to no result and just deepens existing divisions".

But the IOC announced last month that its Athletes' Commission would "have dialogue with athletes around the world to explore different ways for how Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter in a dignified way".

IOC Athletes' Commission chairman Kirsty Coventry said last October that most athletes do not feel podiums are the right platform to broadcast their views.

Bartekova, a bronze medallist in shooting at the 2012 London Olympics, said the survey seeks input on tackling discrimination and what platforms athletes should be given during the Games to voice issues that are important to them.

At present, violation of Rule 50 could lead to disciplinary action, including being sent home from the Games.

Protests are defined in the guidelines as "displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands", "gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling" and a "refusal to follow the Ceremonies protocol".



Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton does the black power salute on the podium after winning the Steiermark Grand Prix earlier this month. It was inspired by a similar act by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. PHOTO: REUTERS



Many major sports bodies including world football body Fifa have moved to allow protests, and two-time Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor wants athletes to be able to do so peacefully during the Games.

"(Track) athletes are now seeing what athletes are doing in other sports and thinking, 'We are not doing the same'," the American told The Times of London.

"But we see (Formula One world champion) Lewis Hamilton on TV every weekend making a stand and it's a snowball effect. Athletes are empowering other athletes. Other organisations are standing up too, but we can reach out to athletes and magnify their voice."

Managing director of KIN Partners Simon Oliveira, who has represented Hamilton as well as other sports stars like David Beckham, Usain Bolt and Neymar, said the IOC risks looking out of touch if it maintains a zero-tolerance approach.

He told PR Week: "This is an avalanche that can't be controlled.

"Clearly the strength of feeling, on a global level, has persuaded many leagues, federations, governing bodies and brands associated with sport to change their positioning and make commitments to ensuring all voices are heard and supported, moving forwards."

Some members of the Olympic circle also do not see how Rule 50 can stand for much longer.

Brian Lewis, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, told Inside The Games: "My strong view is that Rule 50 can't stand scrutiny.

"It is explicitly linked to podium protests against racial injustices. It is the symptom of systemic racism and racial discrimination."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS