IOC provisionally lifts ban on Russian Olympic Committee, athletes to return to international competitions

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The IOC has yet to decide whether Russia may use its flag, anthem, or national colours at the Games.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on July 7, a step towards Russia’s return to the Olympic fold ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ROC was suspended in October 2023 for recognising regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The IOC said its executive board had lifted the suspension but had not decided yet on whether Russia could display its flag, colours or have its anthem played at the Games.

Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said the IOC’s decision should clear the way for Russian athletes to make a full return to the international sporting stage.

“Our country’s return to the Olympic family is a green light for international federations to reinstate all our athletes,” Degtyarev said.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

“The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine,” the IOC said in a statement.

The IOC said in 2023 that Russia recognising regional Olympic councils in occupied parts of Ukraine had violated the Olympic Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine’s Olympic Committee.

On July 7, it said: “The ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not, conduct any activities in these territories. The IOC Executive Board will continue to closely monitor the situation relating to any ROC activities in those territories, and reserves the right to take any further measures if deemed necessary.” REUTERS