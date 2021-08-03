IOC looking into Saunders' protest on medal podium

TOKYO • The United States Olympic & Paralympic (USOPC) Committee yesterday backed shot putter Raven Saunders after she made the first protest on a medal podium at the Tokyo Games.

The 25-year-old African-American athlete crossed her arms in an "X" gesture during Sunday's medal ceremony at the Olympic Stadium after claiming silver.

US media outlets reported that Saunders, who is an outspoken supporter of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning rights, said her gesture was made in solidarity with "oppressed people".

She added: "I think my generation really doesn't care. Shout out to all my black people. Shout out to all my LGBTQ community. Shout out to all my people dealing with mental health.

"At the end of the day, we understand it's bigger than us and it's bigger than the powers that be. We understand that there are so many people looking up to us, who are looking to see if we say something or if we speak up for them."

On her protest, the USOPC said it did not violate its own regulations and that it was in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about the issue.

"The USOPC conducted its own review and determined that Raven Saunders' peaceful expression at the conclusion of the ceremony, which was in support of racial and social justice, was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration," a statement read.

The USOPC has softened its approach to athletes protesting on the podium after a review of rules following nationwide protests in the US last year in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer.

Saunders' protest is the first test of IOC rules which ban protests of any kind on the medal podium at the Olympics.

The body tweaked its rules regarding athlete protests ahead of the Games, saying that peaceful protests before competition would be allowed.

FOR THE PEOPLE I think my generation really doesn't care. Shout out to all my black people. Shout out to all my LGBTQ community. Shout out to all my people dealing with mental health. RAVEN SAUNDERS, shot putter, who made a protest on a medal podium.

However, it has maintained a strict rule against protesting on the medal podium.

Asked about the protest yesterday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the body was in touch with the USOPC.

"We are, not surprisingly, looking into the matter and we'll now consider our next steps," he added, declining to be drawn further on possible consequences.

"I think we need to fully understand what's going on and then take a decision from there."

Updated IOC guidelines released last month say that disciplinary consequences for protests will be "proportionate to the level of disruption and the degree to which the infraction is not compatible with Olympic values".

But experts say that the IOC is unlikely to take a heavy-handed approach against athletes for protesting in Tokyo, mindful of the possible public relations backlash that would likely follow any sanction.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE