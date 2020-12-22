IOC honours Our Tampines Hub

Senior director at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) Suhaimi Rafdi receiving the 2019 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Trophy "Sport and Sustainable Architecture" from Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Chris Chan at OTH yesterday. They were joined by IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang.

Every year since 1985, the IOC presents an IOC Trophy with a different theme, according to trends. OTH was presented with the trophy for its "design and practices" which include being constructed from recycled materials such as demolition materials from the former Tampines Stadium and Tampines Sports Hall.

It also organises events and programmes to raise awareness of sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives.