IOC fully confident Paris 2024 can proceed safely

LAUSANNE - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday said it had "full confidence" that France would ensure security at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Fears have grown over safety at the event in the French capital as the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 draws closer.

France's reputation for policing sporting events took a battering following the chaos that occurred at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, which critics blamed on heavy-handed tactics by the local authorities.

An inquiry by the French Senate in July concluded that the problems were caused by a "string of dysfunctions".

But IOC president Thomas Bach is confident there will be no repeat in 2024, saying that the French authorities "have drawn the right conclusions from the incidents on the occasion of the Champions League final".

He added: "After a number of consultations, visits, follow-ups... I can say we have full confidence in the French security authorities."

Another subject of concern is the ambitious vision of an opening ceremony that will not take place in a stadium, which is the traditional backdrop, but as a flotilla down the River Seine.

The number of people entering a stadium is capped and it is much easier to perform security checks, unlike an event that is open to the public.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, the head of the IOC's 2024 Games coordination commission, last week said he had been "reassured" about security at the opening ceremony after meeting Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

In early August, he had told AFP that discussions were ongoing about the number of people who would be allowed on the river banks to watch the parade.

Organisers had originally said 600,000 people might attend, but they have since faced calls to reduce that number.